Chiquis Rivera worries his fans about new bruises on his face

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Mexican regional singer Chiquis Rivera, appeared again in social networks with new bruises on her face and began to worry her fans, because it is not the first time they notice something like that, at the beginning of January she also showed herself with a black eye and explained the reason why he had it.

The fans of the singer have now worried even more about it and through social networks have shown their concern, they have also questioned whether she would be suffering some type of domestic violence by her husband, singer Lorenzo Méndez.

However, the famous daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera, has denied that she is going through some kind of violence and explained that it was all a misunderstanding, because some aesthetic arrangements were made on her face that have taken her toll Well, these bruises have been left.

In the video where the singer appears showing the new bruises that came out, she comments that she had finished performing her exercise routines, since this 2020 she has proposed to lose weight and make her figure shine thanks to healthy diets and exercise.

It should be mentioned that Chiquis herself has mentioned that the bruises on her face are due to the aesthetic procedures that have been performed, even denied that her husband has beaten her and is the reason why she has these marks.

Despite their efforts to avoid giving what to talk about, Internet users have begun a wave of rumors and criticism against them, ensuring that the star of "The Rivera's" will undergo surgery soon to decrease in size and is only using Exercise and diets as a cover.