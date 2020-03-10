Chiquis Rivera with latex suit pays tribute to Gatúbela

Share it:

Who continues to prove that she is a beautiful woman in all aspects is Chiquis Rivera, who this time she wore a latex suit in the catwoman style making it clear that her curves make her look spectacular with that type of material.

There were several likes that the grupera received for her fantastic outfit with which she received compliments of all kinds from her fans who are always on the lookout for the costumes and changes of look that Chiquis chooses every day to surprise her fans.

"Chiquis Would you like to marry me?", "Beautiful as always", "My Chiquis hug and kiss my life how beautiful you look my Chiquis take care" were the comments received by the beautiful woman on Instagram where she is very popular.

Recall that Rivera has been questioned before by her figure because the haters questioned her in Prizes about us for the pink dress she wore that day, but the woman far from being uncomfortable enjoyed at all times her passed through the red carpet.

It is worth mentioning that Chiquis Rivera was attacked by her detractors a couple of days ago allegedly for using photoshop in her abdomen but she uploaded another video where she showed that she is totally toned of that part of her body.