Chiquis Rivera prepares his presentation in the tribute to Los Recoditos

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The singer Chiquis Rivera is captured in the middle of rehearsal in Mazatlan, since on Monday night she participates in the Los Recoditos party for her 30 years of artistic career.

In the Instagram account @ chicapicosa2 a video is placed in which Chiquis Rivera appears in full rehearsal of what his performance will be in the framework of the Mazatlan International Carnival 2020, at the Los Recoditos party.

Chiquis appears on the stage dressed casually, with white blouse and denim shorts, and close to her can also be seen Lorenzo, her husband.

On the afternoon of last Sunday, Chiquis and Lorenzo were seen and photographed by a fan at the Machado square in Mazatlan, where they decided to take their food at lunchtime in a restaurant in that square.

The Los Recoditos music festival will take place in the city of Mazatlán, located in the heart of the port, in the night of this Monday.

In addition to Chiquis Rivera, Grupo Greed, Emir Pabón, Fuerza Régida and Pipe Bueno, they are also part of Armando la peda, a musical show that Los Recoditos will present to celebrate for their 30-year musical career.