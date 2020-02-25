TV Shows

Chiquis Rivera prepares his presentation in the tribute to Los Recoditos

February 24, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The singer Chiquis Rivera is captured in the middle of rehearsal in Mazatlan, since on Monday night she participates in the Los Recoditos party for her 30 years of artistic career.

In the Instagram account @ chicapicosa2 a video is placed in which Chiquis Rivera appears in full rehearsal of what his performance will be in the framework of the Mazatlan International Carnival 2020, at the Los Recoditos party.

Chiquis appears on the stage dressed casually, with white blouse and denim shorts, and close to her can also be seen Lorenzo, her husband.

On the afternoon of last Sunday, Chiquis and Lorenzo were seen and photographed by a fan at the Machado square in Mazatlan, where they decided to take their food at lunchtime in a restaurant in that square.

The Los Recoditos music festival will take place in the city of Mazatlán, located in the heart of the port, in the night of this Monday.

READ:  Marina de Tavira and Hugh Jackman together in Hollywood?

In addition to Chiquis Rivera, Grupo Greed, Emir Pabón, Fuerza Régida and Pipe Bueno, they are also part of Armando la peda, a musical show that Los Recoditos will present to celebrate for their 30-year musical career.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.