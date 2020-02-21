Chiquis Rivera premieres tremendous musical collaboration with Amandititita

Share it:

Janney Marin, artistically known as Chiquis Rivera, released this afternoon "Ticket of exit", his new musical single in collaboration with Amandititita, the Mexican singer-songwriter of the cumbia genre, and caused great excitement among his fans.

Just a day ago, the famous Mexican regional singer revealed through her official social networks that she would premiere the song "Exit Ticket" for this February 20, 2020, when music prizes are also being held " Lo Nuestro Award ".

With an incredible video with neon shades where celebrities appear with incredible looks, Chiquis announced that tonight he will also present it on the stage of the most acclaimed awards in the middle of the show of the Latino community, a surprise that excited his fans too much.

It is worth mentioning that Chiquis Rivera recently confessed that this year he releases new musical material and from the recording studio he offered an exclusive interview for Al Rojo Vivo, Telemundo's program, where he thanked his husband Lorenzo Méndez for all the support he has provided in The musical field.

However, he said that he will go on a musical tour starting in March through several places in the United States and Mexico, with the intention of transmitting his music to the public that follows and trusts her in this facet of singer.

In addition, during the interview you can see how the cameras of the program witnessed the recording of the official video clip of one of his new songs entitled "I miss you, I forget you, I love you".