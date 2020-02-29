TV Shows

Chiquis Rivera is compared on Instagram with the Peggy pig

February 28, 2020
Edie Perez
The controversial singer Chiquis Rivera, wife of also singer Loreno Méndez, always talks about her posts on Instagram and this time is no exception. After a new image, Internet users compare it with the Peggy pig.

Chiquis Rivera is seen in a new image with a pink outfit and this makes Internet users mention that she looks like the Peggy pig.

La Peggy ”,“ Lost, bathe ”,“ It's horrible ”,“ why do you dress like this? ” and "don't stain, those shoes are disgusting," they write to Chiquis regarding their new publication.

The daughter of the late Jenni Rivera is one of the most successful and followed in social networks, but also the most criticized and always manages to get attention.

On Instagram, Chiquis has more than 3.6 million followers and in this social network she remains active and shares things about her personal and professional life almost daily.

The famous singer was enjoying the Mazatlan International Carnival a few days ago and joined the celebration of the 30 years of the Los Recoditos band race, which consisted of a spectacular show in the Mazatlan boardwalk.

Chiquis released in recent days the video to the theme Ticket of exit, a musical collaboration next to the singer-songwriter Amandititita.




.

