Chiquis Rivera fed up with ridicule shows off her dangerous curves

April 17, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Chiquis Rivera left everyone on the show because he once again boasted his striking curves with which more than once he caused amazement in the past and it is a fact that every time the singer wears them, controversy arises.

It turns out that Chiquis Rivera's daughter decided to make the pillowchallenge and used her best belt because as everyone knows all the artists have done it, which is why she wanted to look much better achieving her goal because she stole glances.

But, I'm not splitting. … because she is crazy and because I have nothing else to do, Chiquis wrote in the photo, which reached more than 220 thousand reproductions.

Recall that in the past Chiquis has been very questioned for her figure and even many have branded her as ridiculous for her way of dressing in some awards but the grupera does not care and you have let her know as she challenges everyone with her photos in social networks.

"But what a cool princess", "My beautiful beauty", "Your BossBee Lupita loves you very much, never forget it", they write to Chiquis for her photos.

It is worth mentioning that Chiquis has spent the quarantine having fun with her husband Lorenzo.

.

