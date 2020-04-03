Chiquis Rivera does not lose glamor during quarantine

Share it:

Mexican regional singer Chiquis Rivera shows that she does not lose glamor even when locked up at home by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and wearing sleepwear.

Chiquis shared on Instagram a photograph cooking very comfortably, since she appears wearing a pink pajamas, which she accompanies with bright heels of the same color, proving that despite being in quarantine she does not lose her style.

Everything indicates that the quarantine has not been so difficult for the interpreter of 'Extra hours', Well, she looks calm, maintaining a daily routine and enjoying her days with her husband, singer Lorenzo Méndez.

"Today I decided to look pretty and cook in style, but comfortable! Haha What else have I done in this quarantine, COOK and CLEAN! Who else feels this way?" Chiquis writes in the image that gathered more than 94 thousand likes. .

The singer received hundreds of comments from her followers, who stressed that they feel the same as she during this quarantine and congratulating her on staying home to take care of her health.

Before publishing the image, Chiquis shared with his followers that he maintains a carbohydrate-free diet that makes his body take the energy it needs from accumulated fat, eliminating what it doesn't need.