Chiquis Rivera copies one of Thalía's luxurious hairstyles

Who looked spectacular with her hairstyle on social networks was the same Chiquis Rivera, who wore an identical hairstyle to Thalia leaving everyone with her mouth open, because if her face gave tremendous resemblance to that of the pop singer they let her know.

Recall that Chiquis has been very active on Instagram for years and loves to show off everything she does, so this time it was the modern look that was made, making it clear that she is a challenging woman and does not mind experimenting With her tremendous hair.

"She looks like Thalia with that look, she looks good," "With wigs and extensions, anyone can have great hair. She looks beautiful even without them," were some of the comments she received.

Thalia at the Grammy 2018 / screenshot



As if that weren't enough, the grupero has become an example that women with large curves like her can look amazing, since Jenni Rivera's daughter feels proud with her body, since we have seen her in very tight dresses and even shorts, with which it impresses everyone due to the security that is loaded.

It is worth mentioning that Chiquis and her husband Lorenzo Méndez, were at the Mazatlan Carnival where they spent a few days making it clear that they have a perfect relationship.