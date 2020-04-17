Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez mourn for the death of a loved one

Share it:

Singers and husbands Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez talk in an interview about how bad they had been after the death of a loved one with whom they shared their home.

Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez deeply regret that their pet, who had been named Dallas Méndez, has ceased to live. They considered him as a son.

Last September, the couple said on their networks that they had a new member in their family and had decided to call him Dallas Méndez.

Chiquis, in an interview with Univision's 7am El Break, the reporter questioned about her pet and surprised her response.

I haven't said it. Dallas passed away on November 14th. ” And he couldn't help but be sad for a few moments, just like Lorenzo, who was by his side.

Mendez mentions that they never really knew what ended Dallas' life, but they did say that he had been feeling pretty bad for several days.

A person who helps them with the housework found their pet dead and decided to cremate her.

