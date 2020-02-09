TV Shows

Chiquis Rivera amazes his fans with his kilos of less

February 8, 2020
Edie Perez
Chiquis Rivera, the daughter of the late Jenni Rivera, surprises her fans on social networks by publishing a new image of her in which she shows off her new appearance. He managed to take off several kilos and sports a new physical appearance.

Chiquis Rivera, singer of songs such as Paloma negra and Vas a returning, sports her diminished waist in a photograph that she places on her personal Instagram account.

Chiquis was absent a few days from Instagram and returns to the social network to amaze her millions of followers, who congratulate her on her new physique.

Lupillo Rivera's niece entered a rigorous diet and her new appearance is also a result of her constant visits to the gym.

Weeks ago, this is what Chiquis looked like:

Chiquis constantly gives a lot to talk about. In recent publications it was mentioned a lot that maybe Lorenzo, her husband, physically assaulted her, since she appeared with the black eye in some photographs.

In different interviews, Chiquis confessed that none of that would have happened and that in his marriage with the ex-vocalist of The Original band El Limón by Salvador Lizárraga everything is going well.

