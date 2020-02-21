Chiquis Rivera: All the looks she wore at Lo Nuestro Awards

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Chiquis Rivera wasted elegance and avant-garde with the daring looks with which he presented at Lo Nuestro Awards, as he was spectacular on the red carpet, making it clear that he knows how to dress very well for this type of galas.

In a fitted dress in pink and with thousands of crystals, it was with which the grupera drove her fans crazy, because she reminded her mother, Jenni Rivera, when she was very beautiful at this type of celebration.

"Everything looks good because the one that is beautiful is beautiful @chiquis", "She is a very beautiful woman", "Beautiful and very beautiful dress", they wrote to the woman who decided to leave the neckline aside, to Wear a dress with a high neck.

In another look, Lorenzo Méndez's wife wore her curves more scandalously, as she made two pigtails in a very flirtatious way and put on a short with a very bright blazer with which she looked very youthful as if she were going to the MTV awards Well, for many, she looked like a pop singer.

"Bella always beautiful. I liked your presentation," "May God continue to bless you, let them criticize you," they wrote for that outfit.

But who also gave much to talk about was Jenicka López, her younger sister who arrived at the gala with a very youthful look in which she highlighted the blue color and her intense blonde hair.