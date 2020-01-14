Chinese Nintendo Switch games do not work on PAL and USA consoles

Share it:

Nintendo Switch is available in China thanks to Tencent, the Chinese giant takes care of distributing the console in this territory thanks to a specific agreement with the Kyoto house, however a peculiarity of the Chinese version of Switch now emerges.

According to what Siliconera reported, in fact, i Switch games released in China they do not work on Japanese, American or PAL consoles (such as Europe and Australia). This means that it will not be possible to use Chinese exclusives on foreign consoles, even if at the moment this seems an extremely limited possibility, the games produced in China with appeal for the foreign market could be very few.

Among these, however, we probably find Ubisoft's Rabbids Adventure Party, a multiplayer party game featuring the irreverent rabbits. The game is only available in China as an exclusive for Nintendo Switch and has never been announced ported to the western market.

Siliconera then underlines how the switches distributed in China are actually compatible with games published outside the country but playable only in offline mode, as the Switch multiplayer in China is managed by Tencent through proprietary servers. A stamp on the packaging identifies the games published by the company to differentiate them from any products imported and not officially distributed.