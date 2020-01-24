Chinese New Year has arrived in the Fortnite Shop, here are the new skins

Share it:

Tomorrow in China we celebrate the New Year, and it has now become an event for us too, so much so that Fortnite was immediately ready to take advantage of the opportunity to offer a new one Shop update that is themed: let's see together what are the new skins with which we will celebrate the year of the Mouse.

It starts immediately with the original skin Gan, which you can find for the price of 1200 V-Bucks. Come back then Guan Yu with a new costume, which costs 1500 V-Bucks, and finally the famous ones are available again Bao Brothers, always at the price of 1500 V-Bucks. To complete them you will also find the Rogue Wave, Guandao and Souped Up collection tools for sale, as well as the Divine Dragon glider.

As regards the Daily Sales instead, there are the usual two ballets, which today are Fishin 'and Poki, but also two other skins: Scarlet Defender and Firewalker, with the latter that can be completed with the Outburst pickaxe. In short, have you decided how to spend your V-Bucks?

Always on the occasion of Chinese New Year, the bottle rockets are back on Fortnite. Also, about the battle royale of Epic GamesFortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 was further extended yesterday, so we'll have to wait a little longer for Season 2.