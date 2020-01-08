Chinese is already the language most used by Steam users

Share it:

Every month, Valve conducts an optional survey according to which it manages to collect very valuable data regarding the more than 90 million users it has Steam right now. However, in the last survey there has been a fact that has strongly drawn attention. Basically, the one that places Chinese as the language most used by the users of the platform, surpassing English for the first time.

A milestone that has been possible after, just over a year ago, Steam was launched in China. The fact is that if English had been, until now, the most used language of the platform with figures of between 30 and 40% of users, now Chinese gets the first position with a percentage of 37.8%.

That percentage refers to all those who set Chinese as their default on their Steam interface. Therefore, it is more than likely that of that 37.8%, a percentage very close to 100% are, of course, Chinese users. However, this does not mean that there are more than 35 million Chinese users using Steam. More than anything because Valve has not provided data on the sample, which could be smaller because it is an optional survey.

In addition, in the past AMD has already reported possible system failures that Valve used to carry out the survey. According to what they say, the results could be questionable. Since then, Valve conducts the survey weekly rather than annually. Which does not necessarily imply that the possible double votes have been resolved.

