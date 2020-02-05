Chinese Formula 1 GP suspended for coronavirus cases

China continues to postpone sports competitions because of coronavirus outbreak. This time, it has been the Shanghai Sports Federation which has suspended all sporting events programmed until the virus is not controlled, which has already caused hundreds of deaths in the country.

The options left to Formula 1 are definitively cancel the Grand Prix or move it to a new date. The drawback is the tight calendar that makes it almost impossible to move dates.

The race was going to occur the weekend of April 17-19 2020 at the Shanghai International Circuit. The FIA ​​already warned that it would take "any action"to protect the sport and the public from any health risk.