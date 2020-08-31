Chinatown Detective Agency: cybernoir inspired by Carmen Sandiego for PC and Nintendo Switch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The presentation of new and well-known titles continues at full speed during the second appointment with the Future Game Show, which offers interesting news for lovers of point and click adventures.

After introducing the intriguing Nintendo Switch version of Gibbous A Cthulhu Adventure to the public, the appointment also shows Chinatown Detective Agency. From the atmosphere of the “cosmic horror comedy” of the first, we move on to the atmosphere cyber black of the latter. With retro-style graphics, the point and click invites players to run their own detective agency.

The adventure kicks off in nel 2032 a Singapore, the only area in the world whose government partially manages to contain the chaos. Human society is collapsing under the weight of over a decade of devastating economic meltdown. Justice is now a distant memory and private detectives have become the last resort in the hands of ordinary citizens to defend their status.

The protagonist, Amira Darma |, went from rising star in INTERPOL to private detective in Chinatown. The game, inspired by Carmen Sandiego, tells the adventures. Coming to PC, Mac and Nintendo Switch, Chinatown Detective Agency will be able to be tested thanks to a Steam Demo from 30 September. At the opening you will find a new one trailer of the game.