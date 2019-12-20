China will eliminate Özil from eFootball PES 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is not the first time we see some kind of censorship in China after a controversy, but it could be one of the first times that happens with a football game like eFootball PES 2020. We refer to the fact that Arsenal star (and former Real Madrid), Mesut Özil, will be eliminated from Konami's game in that country. The reason? The player has criticized the country harshly, for his treatment of Uighur Muslims.

The news has been released by NetEase, which publishes the game in China. And it has done so through a publication on the Weibo social media platform (us via Eurogamer). In it, ensures that the decision has been made after the "Özil's extreme statement about China on social media.".

This is what the rest of the statement says: "The speech hurt the feelings of Chinese fans and violated the sports spirit of love and peace. We don't understand, accept or forgive this!". The fact is that, regardless of the controversy, it is a precedent that could also have repercussions worldwide and within the king sport.

In addition, it has also had repercussions for the player himself. In fact, the country's Foreasapland Ministry said that Özil has been "bandaged by fake news". At the moment there is no indication that the controversy will affect other international versions of PES 2020.

In any case, it will be necessary to see how Konami responds to this fact, as well as if he launches some kind of statement explaining the situation. In any case, remember that eFootball PES 2020 is available for both PS4, Xbox One and PC and for mobile devices. Even a free and reduced version of the game is available.

Source: Eurogamer