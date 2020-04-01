China prohibits the resumption of mass sports events to prevent a coronavirus outbreak

The Chinese authorities prohibited the resumption of massive sports activities until further notice to try to prevent a regrowth of the Covid-19, which appears to be under control in the country where the pandemic started.

In a statement published this Wednesday on its website, the General Directorate of Sports explains that "large-scale events such as marathons or other massive activities will not be resumed temporarily. "The institution asks to continue organizing, as until now, online sports sessions so that citizens can keep fit at home.

This decision, points out the General Directorate of Sports, seeks to "reduce the circulation and concentration of people" with the aim of keep the outbreak under control of the coronavirus.

The pandemic in China caused the suspension from a multitude of sporting events and competitions, including soccer or basketball leagues and the Formula 1 Shanghai Grand Prix.

So far, according to official figures, more than 81,500 cases Covid-19, of which some 76,000 have been cured and more than 3,300 have ended in death.