Sports

China prohibits the resumption of mass sports events to prevent a coronavirus outbreak

April 1, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Chinese authorities prohibited the resumption of massive sports activities until further notice to try to prevent a regrowth of the Covid-19, which appears to be under control in the country where the pandemic started.

In a statement published this Wednesday on its website, the General Directorate of Sports explains that "large-scale events such as marathons or other massive activities will not be resumed temporarily. "The institution asks to continue organizing, as until now, online sports sessions so that citizens can keep fit at home.

This decision, points out the General Directorate of Sports, seeks to "reduce the circulation and concentration of people" with the aim of keep the outbreak under control of the coronavirus.

The pandemic in China caused the suspension from a multitude of sporting events and competitions, including soccer or basketball leagues and the Formula 1 Shanghai Grand Prix.

READ:  Antonio Romero: "One of the two has to leave the club"

So far, according to official figures, more than 81,500 cases Covid-19, of which some 76,000 have been cured and more than 3,300 have ended in death.



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.