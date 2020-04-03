Chin Piece: the ONE PIECE spin-off comedy will end in July

Share it:

On June 1, 2018 Chin Piece, a non-canon spin-off of ONE PIECE starring the very young Chin, a boy capable of fighting by stretching "that" part of the body. The latest issue of Saikyo Jump, Shueisha's bimonthly magazine in which the work is serialized, has revealed that the manga will end in July.

The author Yoshikazu Amami he worked on the hilarious spin-off for two years, even getting compliments from Eiichiro Oda. The comic currently has only one volume available, and will end definitively with the publication of the second. The mangaka has not yet announced future plans.

Despite the low claims, Amami's work has managed over the years to make countless fans of the original work smile, thanks to an intelligent approach to the world built by Oda. The author never hid his deep admiration for sensei, who years ago even became a character of Hit Saku no Tsumeaka Kudasai!, another of the mangaka's works.

Despite the low claims, Amami's work has managed over the years to make countless fans of the original work smile, thanks to an intelligent approach to the world built by Oda. The author never hid his deep admiration for sensei, who years ago even became a character of Hit Saku no Tsumeaka Kudasai!, another of the mangaka's works.

And what do you think of it? Did you follow this comic? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!