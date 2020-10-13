Chimpanzee Life: A Fascinating New Disney + Docuseries!

Jumps, somersaults, funny expressions. Chimpanzees are truly a hurricane of sympathy. But behind their bizarre behavior there is much more than we can imagine. The new docuseries helps us to better understand this fascinating species Chimpanzee life, produced by National Geographic and coming to Disney + on October 16, 2020 along with the other interesting Disney + releases of October 2020. We had the opportunity to preview the wonders of Chimp Haven, the American nature reserve that hosts numerous specimens, and here are our first impressions of Chimpanzee life!

Welcome to Chimp Haven!

In Chimpanzee life the doors of Chimp Haven, a chimpanzee sanctuary in Keithville, in the heart of Louisiana. With its 80 hectares and a number of specimens exceeding 300, the facility is not only a refuge for previously bred chimpanzees in captivity for various purposes, but it is also an attraction with a deep educational intent. Visitors – admitted starting from 2019 – can in fact observe the life of these exceptional animals more closely, learning, thanks to targeted educational projects, the importance of respect for nature, for biodiversity and for a species still at risk of extinction. In fact, most of the specimens housed come from research laboratories, from the homes of private owners of exotic animals, from circuses and from film sets.

Thanks to the experience and love of the staff, capable of taking care of the chimpanzees and understanding their needs, even though they cannot find their natural environment, these fascinating creatures can find some serenity.

Chimpanzee life it is a fascinating window on the functioning of the center and on the routine of animals and employees, which involves and excites thanks to a good technical realization.

A valuable resource for understanding this amazing species

As happened for other Disney + congeners (read here the review of The Heroes of Disney Animal Kingdom), Chimpanzee life it is a precious resource to take a closer look at the social behaviors of chimpanzees. We know this species thanks to films and numerous other documentaries, but it still exerts a great fascination on the collective imagination, as it is full of surprises and incredibly similar to us. It is above all the style that cancels the distance between our world and that of the chimpanzees, thanks to a fresh and engaging storytelling, entrusted in the original language to Jane Lynch, and an exciting and fun montage. The simple but exciting way of describing the life of the animals inside the structure transforms the guests of Chimp Haven into charismatic protagonists, all part of a large and eccentric family.

Each specimen has in fact a name and peculiarities that make it unique and is closely followed by National Geographic cameras in its daily attitudes. Games between friends, social interactions between other members of the group, the first romantic approaches to potential partners and trust in the employees of the structure: Chimpanzee life mixes science and sweetness, providing on the one hand the spectators with lots of useful information to learn about the species, but also fun experiences that only give personality to the park’s guests.

This interesting combination promotes learning, even by younger viewers and, if maintained with balance, can lead to a pleasant and multifaceted product, even if not characterized by particularly innovative thematic and stylistic choices.