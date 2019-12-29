Chilling true crime from Netflix

Share it:

Fashion formats, true crime and nonfiction, merge into the latest documentary premiere of Netflix, 'To cats, or touch them: A killer on the Internet', a creepy real story about the utility (or not) of social networks when looking for a dangerous type through cyberspace.

Catch Me If You Can

After the appearance on the internet of a video starring a mysterious character killing two kittens, the network goes wild so that even a group of amateur detectives will be dedicated to locate the suspect. They will do it in a brutal game of cat and mouse that does not seem to have limits and where not only the most adorable pets in the world are in danger of death.

Dimitri Doganis and Adam Hawkins, producers behind such interesting titles as 'The impostor', 'American Animals' or 'Three identical strangers', know how to get the most out of a story of those that went unnoticed in half the world and is now shown With all its rawness. Through a documentary narrated by the protagonists of the story itself, the viewer will become tiny thinking about the limits of social networks and human morality.

Focusing on the testimonies the two main "researchers" of the function, the documentary reviews in chronological order, although dosing the information to achieve moments of true impact, the adventure of a group of (un) known Facebook that one day they decided to try to stop the feet of a dangerous guy. To a murderer.

How many times have we surprised ourselves by cursing those who torture animals in the nets? It is true that the tone can bother the fact of seeing how people mobilize for the death of pets and not of a human being, but I think the big difference is in the fact that these animals are totally defenseless and trust the man. The documentary does not insist that the lives of these pets are worth more than that of a human being, but warns that when we betray your trust and abuse our powerThe next thing could be to kill a person.

Hunting

Throughout its three hours, divided into three episodes, the characters in the story doubts and questions arise that will have passed through the minds of any of us when it comes to giving voice or visibility to what kind of characters, reaching the end to a conclusion, perhaps, something bitter.

To close the story, one of the protagonists asks a relevant question, but also a bit hypocritical with the tone of the documentary. We like stories about serial killers and real crimes, but maybe this fashion of movies and documentaries are fanning an unnecessary fire. Like so many other serial killers, we have the story of another vain and psycho person who needs to feel the admiration and public attention, and the new streaming platforms are the best and biggest showcase in the world.

Netflix closes the year remembering that when handling this type of true stories, so Martian that seem out of the mind of some creator of twisted fiction, are always a great option. Although beyond the (classic) portrait of a murderer, the greatest virtue of 'Don't mess with cats: An internet killer'lies in the portrait he offers of any of us. Or at least any of us with enough free time to play the researchers. We have the tools, we want and we have the courage. Or maybe not?