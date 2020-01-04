Chilling! They record La Llorona lamenting and causes terror in networks (VIDEO)

A video circulates on social networks that is putting some Internet users to shake, because it appears to appear La Llorona.

The recording shows a woman wearing a long coat with a hood over trees; In addition, it is possible to hear a heartbreaking regret that causes the howling of the dogs that are in the area.

The video, which was recorded by an amateur in Moñitos Córdoba, Colombia, has divided opinions; while some say that it is indeed about La Llorona, others point out that it is a montage.

