TV Shows

Chilling! They record La Llorona lamenting and causes terror in networks (VIDEO)

January 4, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:

A video circulates on social networks that is putting some Internet users to shake, because it appears to appear La Llorona.

The recording shows a woman wearing a long coat with a hood over trees; In addition, it is possible to hear a heartbreaking regret that causes the howling of the dogs that are in the area.

The video, which was recorded by an amateur in Moñitos Córdoba, Colombia, has divided opinions; while some say that it is indeed about La Llorona, others point out that it is a montage.

YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED: These April Fools' Day jokes don't cause laughter and we explain why

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.