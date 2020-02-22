Chilling! Sorcerer digs up the “works” he did to Geraldine Bazán and exhibits them

Share it:

The media lawsuit between Geraldine Bazán and Gabriel Soto seems to never end. On this occasion the sorceress that the actress supposedly hired to do a job for Irina Baeva showed what the Mexican asked her to do.

And Jorge Clarividente says that he does not lie, and that he does not have to invent that Geraldine has asked for a “job” to disfigure the face of Soto's current couple; Irina Baeva

Yes, I saw that he published on his social networks that everything was ‘ridiculous and absurd’, and that what was said was a lie, but of course I know her and made some orders. As I told you, Sherlyn was introduced to Geraldine as her soul friend. ”

According to the sorcerer, Geraldine “still loved Gabriel madly and wanted to get him back to whatever way it would take place. I was really sorry, because although I told him that he was not a faithful man, she was determined to recover him, so I made him a clean one. ”

Geraldine, obsessed with Gabriel?

Jorge Clarividente was very clear with the actress, as he said, “I told him that I saw that Gabriel was a cheerful eye and that he would never change, that it did not suit him, but what he asks. I explain to my clients that when I do a clean, a mooring, a sweetening or a curse, I open roads and that that brings consequences, some very serious ”.

The sorcerer said that when Geraldine asked him to disfigure the Russian actress, Jorge Clarividente warned him that "it was something heavy, but she insisted, so before doing the work in a pantheon, he had to do others."

The sorcerer confessed that he would charge Bazán 120 thousand pesos and that the work would take time, "not that he was going to bury something in the pantheon and the next day she was going to see the results":

(…) I needed to buy several animals, such as lambs and toads, and travel to a ranch to make the sacrifices. For a ritual that I did a lamb opens, toads, cat hairs, special ingredients and photos of Irina are put in, and it closes with everything and guts. This would help her (Irina) not have happiness in her life. I also used a black candle in the form of a couple for separation work and a white candle with a penis shape so he would not want to be sexually with Irina. ”

Tvnotas

