 Chilling new poster of The New Mutants

February 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
Again we talk about mutants with the new poster that also comes to us from the Twitter of "The New Mutants", like the images we brought this morning centered on Danielle Moonstar.

The five mutant protagonists of the film are shown in this poster that advances the chilling tone that aims to have the film with that play of shadows and the eyes of the illuminated youth. On Twitter they accompany the poster with the text "You're not alone. No longer".

This movie will arrive this April under the renowned 20th Century Studios that even looks like the new logo like the one we can see – and we make an off-topic book – in trailers of other premieres of this 2020, such as “The Call of the Wild”.

Poster of the New Mutants (2020)

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

