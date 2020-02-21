Chilling! K-Paz's vocalist opened his eyes when they were at his funeral (VIDEO)

After 12 years of his death, various users on social networks revived the video of the funeral of the vocalist of K-Paz de la Sierra, Sergio Gomezwho was killed in Michoacán

In that year, the singer and two businessmen were kidnapped in the immediate vicinity of the Michoacan entity, however, their bodies were located with signs of torture on a road in Morelia.

But, now a video has emerged in which Sergio opened his eyesWell, when family and fans surrounded the singer's coffin to say the last goodbye, the priest asked him to open the coffin in order to sprinkle it with holy water.

By accessing this request, those present ensure that Sergio Gomez opened his eyes, whose statement has shocked Internet users, who have been given the task of spread the video to clarify the theory.

Here we leave you the moment … what do you think?

