TV Shows

Chilindrina clarifies rumors of an affair with Édgar Vivar

January 12, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

María Antonieta de la Nieves, better known as "La Chilindrina", takes humor with the rumors of having an affair with Édgar Vivar, her dear friend who played "El Señor Barriga" in the hit series "El Chavo del 8". These rumors arose in a surprise celebration at the end of last December that his daughter Véronica organized for his birthday, a celebration attended by Édgar Vivar (another surprise he did not expect).

A few days ago a photograph of these two very beloved actors of "El Chavo del 8" was viralized giving a tender kiss on the mouth, during the 70-year-old celebration of María Antonieta de las Nieves, a gesture of friendship. Many people interpreted this action differently; Some social media users said that "La Chilindrina" had already set aside mourning the death of her husband Gabriel.

Given all this, the actress commented in an interview with TVNotas: "I (Édgar Vivar) have known him for more than 50 years, we always get along very well, so I have felt part of my family for a lifetime," he said. adding between laughs:

And about the kiss, it's the first time we have one, but I'm already a widow and he's single, nobody can claim us.

"The truth really surprised me when he kissed me, but I liked it and we joked that we are both single."

READ:  Tina Fey and Amy Poehle in charge of the 2021 Golden Globes

María Antonieta de las Nieves highlighted in this interview that thanks to this surprise party she had, she has wanted to live again (with the death of her husband Gabriel last September, she fell into a deep sadness and depression).

Yes, I turned 70, but I don't feel that age, right now I look in the mirror and say: 'I'm 45', I have the best attitude.

. (tagsToTranslate) El Chavo del 8 (t) La Chilindrina (t) Édgar Vivar (t) Roberto Gómez Bolaños

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.