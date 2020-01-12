Chilindrina clarifies rumors of an affair with Édgar Vivar

Share it:

María Antonieta de la Nieves, better known as "La Chilindrina", takes humor with the rumors of having an affair with Édgar Vivar, her dear friend who played "El Señor Barriga" in the hit series "El Chavo del 8". These rumors arose in a surprise celebration at the end of last December that his daughter Véronica organized for his birthday, a celebration attended by Édgar Vivar (another surprise he did not expect).

A few days ago a photograph of these two very beloved actors of "El Chavo del 8" was viralized giving a tender kiss on the mouth, during the 70-year-old celebration of María Antonieta de las Nieves, a gesture of friendship. Many people interpreted this action differently; Some social media users said that "La Chilindrina" had already set aside mourning the death of her husband Gabriel.

Given all this, the actress commented in an interview with TVNotas: "I (Édgar Vivar) have known him for more than 50 years, we always get along very well, so I have felt part of my family for a lifetime," he said. adding between laughs:

And about the kiss, it's the first time we have one, but I'm already a widow and he's single, nobody can claim us.

"The truth really surprised me when he kissed me, but I liked it and we joked that we are both single."

María Antonieta de las Nieves highlighted in this interview that thanks to this surprise party she had, she has wanted to live again (with the death of her husband Gabriel last September, she fell into a deep sadness and depression).