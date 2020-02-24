Sports

Children under 12 will not hit the ball in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland

February 24, 2020
The Football Federations of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland have notified training team coaches that children under 12 years old they can't hit the ball with their heads during training, a measure taken to protect the health of young people.

In a joint statement, the three federations have warned technicians that in the training sessions 'there should be no head shots during the training phase', a stage that affects the children 11 years old or younger. However, they do not recommend banning them in matches.

In addition, the letter sets new standards for age ranges up to 18 years, where the blows with the head remain as 'low priority', and notes that the rules will be modified 'gradually' from 12 to 18 years.

The decision is based on a study from the University of Glasgow, published in October 2019, which stated that the former professional footballers had more likely to die of a degenerative brain disease and five times more likely to die of Parkinson's. Based on this study, the three federations decreed the measure for 'to mitigate any potential risk '.

The measure will not yet be applied in Wales, where the Football Association is still studying the possibility of establishing it later this year.

