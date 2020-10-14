Children of the Sea: review of the anime film on Amazon Prime Video

Due to its archipelago nature, Japan has suffered the influence of the sea throughout its long history. A vast and unexplored expanse whose wonders have fascinated artists and writers of all ages who have celebrated its purest essence, that of a symbol of the unknown and of the power of nature. He must think the same way too Daisuke Igarashi, Japanese mangaka with a peculiar style and themes, author of the comic Children of the Sea, starring last year in an animated film adaptation.

Arrived with the title I Sons of the Sea in Italian cinemas in December 2019, the film is available from this October also on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. Here is our review of a visually fascinating product, but one that does not reach full excellence.

An unforgettable summer

A nod to the poetics of the author of the original manga is a must to contextualize the work in question. The works of Daisuke Igarashi – da Spirit in the Sky a Saru until obviously Children of the Sea e environment (2017), all of medium-short length, are characterized by some recurring themes.

Over all, the presence of nature as a spiritual force and mysterious that pervades the world influencing the life of each of its inhabitants, folklore and surrealism. A poetics that has led many critics to approach it to the master of animation Hayao Miyazaki, a person that Igarashi himself cites among his most important inspirations.

Daisuke Igarashi is therefore not the first author that comes to mind when it comes to animated adaptations of manga and light novels. Yet, much to the surprise of fans, in June 2018 the film adaptation of Children of the Sea, with a Japanese theatrical release scheduled for the following year. At the helm of this ambitious production there is Studio 4 ° C, the virtuoso animation studio we owe films like Mind Game, Tekkonkinkrete and the film trilogy of the Golden Age by Berserk. We also have an exceptional staff, an authentic dream team of talents led by regista Ayumu Watanabe (Uchu Kyodai, Like after the rain), which sees Kenichi Konishi as director of animations and the legendary composer of the soundtracks of the films of Studio Ghibli, Joe Hisaishi, to the music.

Children of the Sea, set nowadays in Tokyo Bay, see how protagonist the young high school student Ruka. Left out of the activities of the handball club to which she belongs due to an ugly foul committed against a partner, the rebel Ruka finds herself suddenly lonely and bored during the summer holidays, also due to the bad relationship with her alcoholic mother .

For this reason one day he decides to visit the aquarium where his father works. Once on the spot she meets two boys, Umi e Sora, who claim to have been raised by dugongs and able to swim and endure underwater like real fish.

Ruka’s meeting with these two mysterious and fascinating figures is destined to change her life forever: the young protagonist will in fact witness mysterious and inexplicable natural events which will culminate in a “ceremony” that will involve the aquatic fauna of the entire planet.

The sea as the cradle of life

Daisuke Igarashi’s narrative style is never too explicit and, in perfect harmony with the themes addressed in his works, he prefers the emotional involvement and reflection of the reader, often at the expense of clarity and iron logic in the various passages. The animated version of Children of the Sea fully embraces this philosophy, proving itself a faithful and respectful adaptation of the spirit of the paper material, completing the difficult task of transposing the entire content of the five volumes of the manga onto the screen. At the same time unfortunately it fulfills numerous cuts which, although necessary, compromise the enjoyment of the film, preventing it in practice from reaching the status of a masterpiece. Children of the Sea, 1 hour and 51 minutes long, is divided into two diametrically opposed parts. In the first, which reaches just over halfway through the film, we witness the evolution of the relationship between the protagonist Ruka – introduced flawlessly in the first few minutes – and the two “children of the sea” Umi e Sora.

Umi, whose name means “sea” in Japanese, is dark-skinned, sunny and cheerful, while Sora (“sky” in Japanese) has a fair complexion, blond hair and a weaker constitution than that of his brother. A group of poorly understood adult figures, with a simple side role.

In this first part the story is characterized by a realistic and believable cut, which seems to lay the foundations for the subsequent resolution of the numerous mysteries introduced. Who are Umi and Sora and why do they possess those superhuman abilities? What is the “ceremony” and what is the nature of the seemingly inexplicable phenomena that are taking place in Japan?

Questions the public hopes to be answered below, but this is where Children of the Sea reverses his expectations perpetrating an unpredictable deception for anyone who has not already read the original work. In the last 40 minutes the film turns into a dreamlike and surreal, almost extra-sensorial journey, which envelops the viewer in a storm of images accompanying him towards the climax represented – without too many spoilers, which in any case would have no effect – from the implementation of the ceremony mentioned several times throughout history.

In this suggestive final act, where the rhythm becomes slow and dilated making the duration of the film seem much longer than it actually is, watching the sea ​​as the cradle of life finds its maximum expression, in a cosmogony that pays Children of the Sea one of the Japanese animated films closest to masterpieces such as 2001 A Space Odyssey by Stanley Kubrick, o The Tree of Life at Terrence Malick.

At the end of the vision, the viewer, after having let himself be carried away by the pure narration through images, remains with more questions than answers. The film takes leave with the final maturation of Ruka, deadline of an atypical coming-of-age story which represents the only certainty of a product that leaves everything else to interpretation. And perhaps this is precisely the will of the authors, the characteristic that gives further value to the work, but it was enough not to leave out some parts of the manga to make the experience less cryptic and more accessible.

Sublime audiovisual symphony

Children of the Sea is a work with few equals in the current landscape of Japanese animation. The culmination of a five-year process, which involved hundreds of animators and thousands of drawings, the film represents the state of the art, the expressive apex of a medium – the animated one – defined by the first Disney masters as “the illusion of life”. IS to come alive in Children of the Sea it is the sea, never so well represented in a Japanese animated product, with the solo Ponyo on the Cliff by Hayao Miyazaki to be able to compete. Unlike the Studio Ghibli masterpiece, here we have one perfect fusion of traditional designs and computer graphics, with the second never too invasive except for a few sporadic exceptions. The character design very faithful to the original by Igarashi, the colors, the lights, the photography, the shots, the camera movements, all the technical equipment of Children of the Sea is an engineering design masterpiece which makes the film worth seeing only for the graphic show it represents, leaving out everything else.

An unforgettable experience for those who have managed to enjoy the film in the hall, but who also defend themselves well in streaming, especially if you have a good monitor / television with attached audio system. And speaking of sound, we cannot forget the excellent soundtrack of Joe Hisaishi, minimalist most of the time but emphatic and powerful in the highlights. A perfect accompaniment to the tone of the film that proves once again the genius and versatility of one of the greatest living composers.

Promoted the Italian dubbing made by Dynit, which sees Vittoria Bartolomei in the role of Ruka, Giulio Bartolomei in those of Umi and Alessio Puccio (Lio Fotia in Promar) in the role of Sora. As per the publisher’s tradition, the work done with the voices and adaptation is of fine workmanship and does full justice to the source material.