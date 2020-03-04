Children of the Sea: all ready for the arrival of the home video

Share it:

After debuting in Italian cinemas last December, the animated adaptation of the homonymous manga by Daisuke Igarashi, Children of the Sea, is preparing to reach the public again with the home video edition. For the occasion, Dynit has released a new promotional trailer with the release date of the box.

In the past few hours, our publisher has taken advantage of this to reveal the latest news for the film "The Children of the Sea", known at home under the title Kaiju no Kodomo. As usual, just a few months after the release of a feature film, Dynit releases the home video edition for collector lovers.

The Blu-Ray edition that will arrive in our country, therefore, will contain some news such as a bonus disc containing more than an hour of special content. Also in the box there will also be a 32-page book and a collectible postcard, as well as a movie poster. Currently the price of the home video has not been communicated, but we believe that it does not vary widely from the other anime films. In any case, the home video edition will be available in all the best comics shops in starting March 18.

Finally, we remind you that Dynit has postponed the release of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, initially scheduled for this month, in May. And you, however, are interested in the Blu Ray de "The Children of the Sea"? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the space provided below.