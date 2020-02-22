Children of Niurka presume how they changed thanks to the gym

Share it:

Those who are preparing with everything to look great on the beach are the children of Niurka Marcos, Emilio and Romina who have given everything to the gym to show off their figure, so they have shown their progress on Instagram.

As everyone knows, Romina has been on a diet for several months, so she has had surprising results because her fans have told her constantly, she even gives tips on her YouTube channel on how to do a stress-free diet.

On the other hand, Emilio, since he ventured into the world of soap operas, has taken great care because he is seen as a gallant since he made the story of the Aristemos made by his father producer Juan Osorio.

"They changed a lot in their physical forms", "You 2 are an example to follow for me", "You look beautiful both ways", are some of the comments received by young people who are very popular in social networks.

It is worth mentioning that his mother Niurka is in the eye of the hurricane due to the strong statements he made against Laura Zapata with whom he does not get along well, as he is always informed by the press.