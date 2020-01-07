Children of Morta developers accused of violating Islamic laws in Iran

Share it:

Problems for authors of Children of Morta: The founder of the Dead Mage team has been invited to report before the Iranian government to discuss the contents of his game, apparently accused of violating Islamic laws.

The government accuses the presence of dances, the use of magic to fight enemies, burial practices not in line with local culture, the lack of the hijab and the presence of prayer, in addition to other elements not foreseen by Islamic foundations.

Currently in Iran, theocracy is in force, a form of government that provides for the management of human activities and governmental modalities in conformity with the divine will. Dead Mage is based in Iran and it is therefore necessary that the team respond to the accusations, however, it is unclear how the company will move as most employees work in Texas, the United States.

A certainly delicate story and that it risks causing many problems the small studio, which may find itself forced to give up part of the profits of Children of Morta by stopping sales until the disputed aspects are removed or eliminated from the game.