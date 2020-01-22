"Chidos los skates": They tease Gomita for showing off her new boots, saiyayin?

Share it:

Well they say that money does not buy good taste, and if not, ask Araceli Ordaz, better known as Gummy

And it is that the influencer boasted in her nets her new boots that in addition to exotic made her look like a skater or skier.

Gum He spent the holidays in the company of his family, but on this occasion they decided to go on a trip and he had to visit Universal Studios in California, United States.

Although Ordaz fans were very excited to see her in this place, others mocked the outfit that the girl chose for this ride.

If you know they are snow boots? So the criticisms of Gomita

In his social networks Araceli shared several postcards in which he complained that just on December 28 there were many people in the amusement park, so he spent hours in line.

The girl used some Moon boots, specialized footwear for snow, so some commented that they were not suitable for their walk in the United States.

While some commented that "it seemed that he was wearing boots upside down", others told him that he did not know that this type of footwear is for snow; some more made fun of "I was wearing Lapizito's boots."

"What are you saying with those boots?" They asked mockingly in networks.

And yes, the girl did not take away from the world her expensive saiyayin platforms that cost up to 7 thousand pesos, depending on the design.

It is not the first time that the girl wears this type of shoes, because she is also a fan of a London brand that is characterized by excessively high platforms.

With Instagram information