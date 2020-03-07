'Chicas Malas' will have its own pop up restaurant in Los Angeles

Share it:

It's been 16 years since it premiered 'Bad Girls', but we still have not overcome it. And like us, neither is its producer, Tina Fey, that if something has been done perfectly is to get a lot, a lot of profitability. Without going any further, a few weeks ago he announced that this mythical film would be taken to the big screen with a musical. Well attention, fans of Karen Smith, Gretchen Wieners, Cady Heron and others, because again we have news and you'll love it. What if we tell you that they will open a pop-up restaurant inspired by the movie? The bad, that we are a little far, because it will be in The Angels.

Please, we urgently need to visit Los Angeles. 'Chicas Malas', one of the movies of our adolescence is going to open a pop-up restaurant in Santa Monica, and it will be called 'Fetch' (fabu in Spanish) as it could not be otherwise.

'Fetch', the restaurant inspired by Chicas Malas, will open in Santa Monica on April 18

If there is something that they kept repeating in the movie, it is how important it was to take care of the diet and not go over the calories. Well, look, in this restaurant they don't have any of this in mind, and whoever goes will pay a true tribute. Among the dishes to be served? Pepperoni Pizza, a hot dog called 'Wretchen’s Weiner Dog' and a pasta dish they have called 'All-Carb Diet Vodka '. We are very fans.

Well, what about desserts. Do you remember the famous phrase that Karen pronounces when Cady tells him that she is African? "If you were born in Africa, why are you white?" He says. Well, one of the desserts is inspired by this tremendous moment. It is a chocolate mousse called 'Why are you white'. Wonderful. Another one that can be tasted, the famous roasted strudel that Gretchen says his father is the inventor.

This restaurant fantasy will open its doors on April 18, 2020 until May 31. Of course, to go to eat you have to book through its website. The price of the menu? $ 45 per person. By the way, after this time, said pop up will move to New York.