Chicago Fire, what was the real reason for Lauren German's farewell?

The premiere of the third season of Chicago Fire it was a rather traumatic moment for fans of the show: the death of Leslie Shay was a bad blow for the many spectators fond of the character of Lauren German, but apparently behind this choice there was a very specific reason.

According to the words of producer Matt Olmstead, in fact, it seems that the writers' need was to give one strong jolt to the plot of the show, and the death of one of his most beloved characters was obviously ideal in that regard.

"We knew that if we decided to do it, we would have to bet on a much loved character and not on a minor character"explained the producer in a recent interview, specifying however that the choice to focus on Leslie came after a long and painful evaluation.

Olmstead also spoke about the German reaction at the news of her character's death, defining her decidedly composed and professional: "There were various discussions about whether or not this could happen, but she was very professional. He also joked that he wouldn't miss the Chicago wintersThe actress, however, made up for it with interests: here she is in a recent photo with her Lucifer co-star Tom Ellis.