Chiara Ferragni launches her Oreos and a contest to win her limited edition capsule collection

The ways of Chiara Ferragni are infinite and his new collaboration with Oreo it is the proof. There is no accessory, object, drink or food that is not enthralled by the irresistible charm of the Italian influencer who, on Instagram, can count on almost 19 million followers always ready to follow and support her in every new venture (think of triumph of his documentary Chiara Ferragni Unposted, currently available on Amazon Prime). That's why then this limited edition of Oreo Chiara Ferragni Collection it already promises to be a success.

Chiara Ferragni x Oreo, the limited edition capsule collection

The news of this new one collaboration also announced by Chiara Ferragni on Instagram it took everyone by surprise, leaving us with a huge amount of questions in our head: what is it, how will it work and, above all, what should we expect from this sweet partnership? For now all we know is that the Oreo by Chiara Ferragni they will be on sale in supermarkets from the first week of March and, to the delight of the 'purists', their taste cookies will remain. Ok no strange tastes or fruity fillings with papaya and kiwi therefore, but only the classic super crumbly cocoa biscuit filled with milk cream. Ah, what goodness! What will be distorted instead will be the packaging of these packs of cookies created in limited edition, where not only the images of the Oreo classics will dominate but also the now famous logo with the eye that Chiara has always used for her brand of clothing and of accessories.

After the successful collaboration with Evian, now the wife of Fedez launches a limited edition of the most popular biscuits of the moment and, in this regard, in the past few hours, Blonde Salad officially started the competition Free your Oreo style who, by purchasing two packs of Oreo biscuits, will give the chance to win the capsule collection Chiara Ferragni x Oreo made exclusively and in a limited edition. "When an icon of taste meets a fashion icon, an exclusive capsule collection is born, which mixes all the fun of Oreo with the unique style of Chiara Ferragni”Reads the website dedicated to the super fashion contest where you can win splendid Ferragni-Oreo sweatshirts, pants and t-shirts.

And what about the price of the Oreo by Chiara Ferragni? Quiet, after the many criticisms rained on the influencer for her Evian water sold for 8 euros, Chiara wanted to reassure all her followers by ensuring that the cost of each packet of Oreo by Chiara Ferragni it will be the same as any other type of biscuit packaging of the same brand. So at this point you just have to run to the supermarket, make a super supply of Oreo and try your luck!

