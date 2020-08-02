Chernobyl and The End of the F *** ing World triumph at BAFTA: all winners

Share it:

THE BAFTA have announced the television awards for the 2020 edition. Among the winners we find Chernobyl, the acclaimed HBO series by Craig Mazin, the sitcom Stath Lets Flats and the Netflix series The End of the F *** ing World and When They See Us.

Thanks also to the triumph of Jared Harris in the category of best actor in a drama series, Chernobyl has reached 60 awards won in total including 2 Golden Globes and 10 Emmys. As reported by Sky, it became the most awarded BAFTA series ever in a single year.

Below you can find all the winners:

Best Miniseries

"A Confession"

"Chernobyl"

"The Victim"

"The Virtues"

Best Drama Series

"The Crown"

"The End of the F *** ing World"

"Gentleman Jack"

"Giri / Haji"

Best Comedy Series

"Catastrophe"

"Derry Girls"

"Fleabag"

"Stath Lets Flats"

Best International Series

"Euphoria" (HBO)

Succession (HBO)

"Unbelievable" (Netflix)

"When They See Us" (Netflix)

Best Leading Actor (Drama)

Callum Turner ("The Capture")

Jared Harris ("Chernobyl")

Stephen Graham ("The Virtues")

Takehiro Hira ("Giri / Haji")

Best Leading Actress (Drama)

Glenda Jackson ("Elizabeth is Missing")

Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")

Samantha Morton ("I Am Kirsty")

Suranne Jones ("Gentleman Jack")

Best Supporting Actor (Drama)

Joe Absolom ("A Confession")

Josh O’Connor ("The Crown")

Stellan Skarsgard ("Chernobyl")

Will Sharpe ("Giri / Haji")

Best Supporting Actress (Drama)

Helen Behan ("The Virtues")

Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown")

Jasmine Jobson ("Top Boy")

Naomi Ackie ("The End of the F *** ing World")

Best Actress (Comedy)

Gbemisola Ikumelo ("Famalam")

Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag")

Sarah Kendall ("Frayed")

Sian Clifford ("Fleabag")

Best Actor (Comedy)

Guz Khan ("Man Like Mobeen")

Jamie Demetriou ("Stath Lets Flats")

Ncuti Gatwa ("Sex Education")

Youssef Kerkour ("Home")

Best Docuserie

"Crime and Punishment"

"Don't F ** k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer"

"Leaving Neverland"

"Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure"

For further details, we refer you to the review of Chernobyl and the review of The End of the F *** ing World 2.