Chelsea's retro shirt in tribute to their first FA Cup 50 years ago

January 9, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
The blue set has played the first tie of the FA Cup with a special retro t-shirt in tribute to the achievement of his first title in this competition when 50 years of that achievement.

Social networks, for the most part, have surrendered to this classic kit. A blue t-shirt in its entirety with the ancient shield, just a lion with a yellow scepter, as well as the socks. In two colors, they have fallen in love with many of the biases who reacted this afternoon.

It is not the first time that clubs resort to a 'vintage' kit to remember or honor past generations who conquered some great success. This initiative almost always has the fans approval.

