Chelsea will not lower the salary to its players

The Chelsea He announced this Saturday that he will not lower the salary of his players, whom he will ask, in compensation, to continue supporting charities to alleviate the health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

"At this time, The men's first team will not contribute financially to the club and instead the board of directors has ordered the team to focus its efforts on continuing to support other charitable causes. As this crisis unfolds, the club will continue to have discussions with the men's first team about financial contributions to the club's activities, "Chelsea said in a statement.

Further, they won't fire their full-time workers and that those who did a job to part time related to match days they will receive their equivalent salary despite the fact that the competition has been suspended: "We are not planning any general layoffs or leave for our full-time staff, who continue to receive 100 percent of their current salary. Casual workers and game day staff employed by the club they are being compensated until June 30 as if the games had been played and we had been operating normally. "

Chelsea, who currently ranks fourth in the Premier League, he negotiated with his players a pay cut of around ten percent. Finally, for now, the club has asked its staff to contribute to the fund dedicated to helping the 'National Health Service' in its fight against the coronavirus.