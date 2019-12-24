Sports

Chelsea tries to achieve the signing of Isco, according to Mirror

December 24, 2019
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Real Madrid would be interested in making room for Christian Eriksen and for that some soccer player should leave. One that could do it is Isco and, according to Mirror, Chelsea would be very attentive to this possible movement.

According to the British newspaper, the Frank Lampard team would be willing to offer 44 million pounds, just over 51 million euros by the Malaga midfielder.

From England they say that Chelsea, after the transfer ban has been lifted, intends to disburse a good amount in this winter market and Isco is one of his priorities.

