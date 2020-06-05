Chelsea beat Liverpool to win and sign the young German striker who wanted various clubs in Europe

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Timo Werner would become a Chelsea player from next season (EFE)



Still the pass market in Europe It is very far, there are even leagues where activity has not yet resumed due to the pandemic, but the most powerful clubs do not waste time in their transfers for the next season and the Chelsea he would have secured the hiring of one of the most wanted players, the young German scorer Timo Werner, who will be transferred to the London club in a million dollar figure.

As reported by the German magazine Kicker, and also confirmed by some English media, the contract of this German forward of 24 years with the RB Leipzig has a termination clause which will allow you to leave the club for a sum of around 50 million euros. Notwithstanding that clause, it has to be executed before June, 15, so the Chelsea he's willing to seal the deal in the next few days.

That was what tipped the balance in his favor in the midst of bidding with other clubs like the Liverpool FC –Jürgen Klopp had it as a priority–, the Barca, the Bayern Munich and some other giants from Europe.

Timo Werner is one of the Bundesliga's top scorers (REUTERS)

Werner very quickly became one of the most sought after scorers in the world. Arrived at RB Leipzig in 2016, together when Los Toros played for the first time in the elite of German soccer, coming from VfB Stuttgart, who had dropped to the second division. At that time, they paid only 14 million euros.

Today it already adds up 154 games officers, 92 goals and 39 assistsDespite his young age, he already has a lot of experience – it was Germany's number 9 in the last World Cup – and he competes alongside Lewandowski for being the top scorer of the Bundesliga. He's a striker very versatile, with great mobility, specialist in markings and diagonals, in addition to a lethal definer. This campaign he reached his 75th goal in the German league, thus becoming the Third youngest player to reach that figure in German league history after Gerd and Dieter Müller.

If the operation is completed, Werner would be another one of the big pieces in the puzzle of Frank Lampard, which will also have as a novelty Hakim Ziyech, a very promising end that will come from Ajax. The Chelsea of Lampard He has a lot of young talent and is emerging as a threat for the coming campaign.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

One of the Chelsea figures will not go training with the rest of the team for fear of the coronavirus

Timo Werner and the 10 figures to watch in the Bundesliga restart

Who is Silvana Flores, the Mexican who will play the Champions League with Chelsea