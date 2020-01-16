Entertainment

Chef recreates some anime dishes step by step, the video side by side is phenomenal

January 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

When we watch an episode of Food Wars, Isekai Izakaya or Yakitate !!, we often stop to think about the incredible work done by the animation team to make the dishes in the best possible way. Is it possible, however, to perfectly reproduce such dishes in everyday life? According to a chef, Yes.

The video comparison available at the bottom was shared by the user Reddit AkabaneBoy yesterday, and got 18,000 upvotes in as little as 24 hours. Seeing certain dishes reproduce in reality is exciting, especially because the superb attention to detail of the animators is highlighted even more. The anime dishes are obviously much more colorful and appetizing.

The Food Wars documentary shared by Crunchyroll last month he particularly stressed the importance of the representation on the screen of some dishes, designed and redesigned dozens of times before being included in the anime. An animator even revealed the presence of special meetings in which the sketches were evaluated and possibly approved.

READ:  DC's "Titans": Brenton Thwaites Reveal About The New Nightwing Costume

The comparison video was created by borrowing some scenes from Flavors of Youth, the Chinese-Japanese film distributed by Netflix.

And what do you think of it? Which dishes seem most appetizing to you? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.