Chef recreates some anime dishes step by step, the video side by side is phenomenal

When we watch an episode of Food Wars, Isekai Izakaya or Yakitate !!, we often stop to think about the incredible work done by the animation team to make the dishes in the best possible way. Is it possible, however, to perfectly reproduce such dishes in everyday life? According to a chef, Yes.

The video comparison available at the bottom was shared by the user Reddit AkabaneBoy yesterday, and got 18,000 upvotes in as little as 24 hours. Seeing certain dishes reproduce in reality is exciting, especially because the superb attention to detail of the animators is highlighted even more. The anime dishes are obviously much more colorful and appetizing.

The Food Wars documentary shared by Crunchyroll last month he particularly stressed the importance of the representation on the screen of some dishes, designed and redesigned dozens of times before being included in the anime. An animator even revealed the presence of special meetings in which the sketches were evaluated and possibly approved.

The comparison video was created by borrowing some scenes from Flavors of Youth, the Chinese-Japanese film distributed by Netflix.

And what do you think of it? Which dishes seem most appetizing to you? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!