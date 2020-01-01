Chef Ismael Zhu surprises by posing without clothes on Instagram

The chef Ismael Zhu, winner of the 2018 edition of the reality show MasterChef, impacted his followers on social networks by sharing a shirtless photo.

The young Mexican of eastern descent had never been seen before, so it was a surprise to all his followers Watch him show off his naked torso.

The photo shared by Ismael Zhu It has been very successful, because so far it has more than 23 thousand ‘likes’ of his more than 229 thousand followers.

“My purpose of this 2020 is to see myself again and feel healthy. Goodbye to the pig that seized my body. Do you already have your New Year's resolutions clear?

"Your tattoos are very nice, do you plan on doing another one?"; "Ishmael! I adore you! I can't with your presence! ”; "My purpose for the new year is to go to eat at your restaurant and obviously meet you and if you can take some pictures with you," were some of the comments received in the post.

At present, Ismael Zhu participate in the culinary section of the famous morning program Come Joy, transmitted by the signal of Aztec TV

With information from La Verdad Noticias

