‘Cheer’: the Netflix series you should get hooked on just like Kendall Jenner has done

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are few things we have left to know about Kendall Jenner. She is a model, the fourth sister of the Kardashian, the best friend of Hailey Baldwin and the Hadid sisters, among her list of suitors is Harry Styles and an alleged affair with Nick Jonas, she has quite a sense of humor – pause to remember this stunning video imitating to his 'sister' Kylie —… and was cheerleader during his time at the institute. What did you not know?

Last night the ‘celeb’ visited the program of Ellen DeGeneres, where he talked about how that adolescent era was for her, even facing an image in which it appeared dressed as a cheerleader, and also confessed that There is a series of Netflix that freaks out: ‘Cheer’.

For those who still do not know them, we have no idea what you are waiting for to leave everything you are doing, pick up your pom poms and sit on the couch to see it. This is an original documentary created by the streaming platform of only 6 chapters (short so you don't get lazy), inspired by the animation team of the Navarro Institute, a small town in Texas. There, the boys are in charge of Monica Aldama, an eminence in this of ‘cheerleading’, and narrate their day to day practicing this sport. In addition, it is a history of overcoming since many of the ‘cheerleaders’ have quite a lot of problems, and we don't have a small idea of ​​how hard it can be to compete in this discipline. We leave the trailer for you to take a look.

The Netflix series that has conquered Kendall Jenner and will do it with you: ‘Cheer’

If the reason that ‘Cheer‘ is one of Kendall Jenner's favorite Netflix series has not yet convinced you, wait to see the model doing an exercise routine with the documentary's cheerleaders. (From minute four). Cheerleaders up!