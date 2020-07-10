Checo Pérez "flies" with Racing Point: he was the fastest in first free trials in Austria

Share it:

His time of 1 minute, 4 seconds and 867 thousandths surpassed that of the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull) by 96 thousandths, leaving the Finnish Valtteri Bottas' Mercedes away, to 222 thousandths, and to the sixfold British world champion Lewis Hamilton, to 253.

These last two signed their times wearing 'medium' tires, faster memos than the most tender of Pérez, Verstappen or the fifth fastest time, the Canadian Lance Stroll (Racing Point), to 529 thousandths.

The first Ferrari, by the German Sebastian Vettel, it was tenth to 903 thousandths, while that of the Monegasque Charles Leclerc finished twelfth at 970.

Canadian Nicholas Latifi (Williams), who is contesting his second Grand Prix in the premier class, was the victim of what appeared to be an engine problem after half an hour on the track. The session was interrupted for a few minutes to remove the car.

The Danish Kevin Magnussen (Haas) only made three untimed laps after a "possible problem linked to the battery" of his car, indicated his team.

To note the presence of Alfa Romeo Racing test driver, Pole Robert Kubica, along with Italian Antonio Giovinazzi and British Formula 2 driver Jack Aitken, in his first free practice session in an F1, at the Williams of the British George Russell.

Free trials 2 are scheduled at 3:00 p.m. (1:00 p.m. GMT).

– First free trial session:

Sergio Pérez (MEX / Racing Point-Mercedes) 1: 04.867 (32 laps)

Max Verstappen (NED / Red Bull-Honda) 1: 04.963 (31)

Valtteri Bottas (FIN / Mercedes) 1: 05.089 (31)

Lewis Hamilton (GBR / Mercedes) 1: 05.120 (29)

Lance Stroll (CAN / Racing Point-Mercedes) 1: 05.396 (36)

Alexander Albon (THA / Red Bull-Honda) 1: 05.483 (28)

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP / McLaren-Renault) 1: 05.602 (40)

Pierre Gasly (FRA / AlphaTauri-Honda) 1: 05.698 (27)

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS / Renault) 1: 05.769 (31)

Sebastian Vettel (GER / Ferrari) 1: 05.770 (25)

Daniil Kvyat (RUS / AlphaTauri-Honda) 1: 05.815 (28)

Charles Leclerc (MON / Ferrari) 1: 05.837 (28)

Esteban Ocon (FRA / Renault) 1: 05.874 (35)

Lando Norris (GBR / McLaren-Renault) 1: 05.908 (25)

Kimi Räikkönen (FIN / Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) 1: 06.441 (23)

Romain Grosjean (FRA / Haas-Ferrari) 1: 06.446 (31)

Jack Aitken (GBR / Williams-Mercedes) 1: 06.768 (35)

Robert Kubica (POL / Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) 1: 06.797 (31)

Nicholas Latifi (CAN / Williams-Mercedes) 1: 09.598 (6)

Kevin Magnussen (DEN / Haas-Ferrari) non chronométré (3)

