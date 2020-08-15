Checo Pérez and his great return to the F1 tracks: he will start in fourth position at the Spanish GP; Hamilton gets pole

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sergio posted a time of 1: 16.482 (Photo: Racing Point F1 Team)

After being absent for two weeks from the tracks of the Formula (F1) in order to recover from COVID-19, the Mexican pilot Sergio “Checo” Pérez had a great comeback this Saturday by qualifying in the fourth position for him Grand Prix of Spain.

With a time of 1: 16.482, the native of Jalisco prevailed over his partner of Racing Point, Lance Stroll, who will start in the third row to get into the fifth position by marking a time of 1: 16.589.

Pérez, 30, was only behind the favorites, the Mercedes drivers, the British Lewis hamilton and the finnish Valtteri Bottas; and the Red Bull driver, the Dutch Max Verstappen.

The Mexican noted that he feels happy to return, even more so when both pilots finished in the top five of the classification. In addition, he recognized for the chain ESPN that his objective is to regain the gap in points that was generated with his teammate.

It only placed behind the big favorites (Photo: Twitter / SChecoPerez)

I think the team did a good job. We were in the top five and it's a great opportunity for tomorrow. Mercedes and Red Bull are strong and we'll see tomorrow; we have a great opportunity to add. Let's hope we have a great race

Canadian Lance Stroll (Racing Point), Thai Alexander Albon (Red Bull), Spaniard Carlos Sainz Jr (McLaren), British teammate Lando Norris, Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Frenchman Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) complete the top 10 of the qualification.

The start of the race will take place this Sunday at 08:10 in the morning, Central Mexico time, in the circuit of Montmeló, near Barcelona, ​​with temperatures close to 30 degrees Celsius in the air and 50 degrees on the track.

"I don't feel at my best"

His absence of two races caused his teammate to overtake him (Photo: Twitter / SChecoPerez)

On the other hand, and despite his good day, Sergio spoke for the newspaper Brand Over the havoc that he left coronavirus, because he confessed that lost physical condition.

Although the virus did not hit me hard, I do not feel at my best physically, but I think it is important to return, to be able to have a good race tomorrow; that's going to be the important thing. Let's hope to fight for that podium from the start and coming back to this track with this temperature has been tough

For the pilot, this Saturday's qualifying session was "challenging." "Especially in the physical section, after having missed the last two weekends" , he remembered.

It should be remembered that Pérez lost the two races of Great Britain Grand Prix, in the circuit of Silverstone, after testing positive for coronavirus, so he had to be replaced by the German Nico Hülkenberg.

Sergio and Lance Stroll at the Monteló circuit (Photo: Reuters)

It is worth mentioning that, during the time he was absent, many questions on Pérez's decision to Travel to Mexico, in the period between the races of Hungary and Great Britain, for visit his mother who was in a hospital. Some considered that it was on this trip that could have been infected.

However, Racing Point now believes that the Mexican contracted the virus after returning to europe, specifically with a private chef who was at your service to limit external interaction in restaurants.

"We believe he may have contracted it from one of the private chefs he hired" , said Otmar Szafnauer, Racing Point team manager

That could happen to any of us. He took all the precautions he could in private. He stayed with his parents, he did not go out to eat

On Thursday, Pérez responded to suggestions that he had met with a sponsor and interacted with fans while in Mexico, rating the reports of "Unprofessional" and "nonsense".

MORE ON OTHER TOPICS:

From being retired and being a TV commentator to entering the Ferrari radar: Nico Hülkenberg, the driver who was compared to Michael Schumacher

Carlos Galindo, the young goalkeeper who fired Tigres and returns to cover the casualties Nahuel Guzmán and Miguel Ortega due to COVID-19

Who is the Mexican who touched the sky three times and set a Guinness record