check out the new western-style key art dedicated to the series

If the third episode of Fear The Walking Dead 6 is inspired by Die Hard, we can’t help but notice that the general atmosphere that reigns in the sixth season is clearly inspired by the world of the western, and now there is also a key art to confirm it.

In addition to Virginia played by Colby Minifie, Morgan Jones has also started showing off a shiny cowboy hat and in previous episodes we even got to know a bounty hunter named Emile (Demetrius Grosse).

The picture shows us almost everyone the protagonists of the sixth season, from young lovers John and June passing through Alicia, Grace, Daniel and Victor Stand, to conclude with Athea, Charlie and Luciana. As often happens in a world populated by ravenous zombies, it is likely that sooner or later we should prepare to greet some characters, also because of the “misunderstandings” that will be created with Virginia.

“We were discussing get closer to the western since season 4, and the exciting thing for us is that that landscape is even closer because we will go into the communities of Virginia, so we will see an entirely different facet. it is not a wild and lawless West, on the contrary: Virginia rules with an iron fist“, commented showrunner Ian Goldberg at virtual Comic-Con.

Waiting for the new episodes of the sixth season, currently underway in the USA and coming soon on MTV in Italy, we remind you that the series paid tribute to Kobe Bryant.