“Check out the costume reboot!”

Do you need good reasons to trust the new Gossip Girl reboot produced by HBO Max? Think about it Eric Daman, costume designer of the original show and its new iteration, to give you a couple.

Last year, to everyone’s surprise, the reboot di Gossip Girl, the popular The CW show that came to an end just 8 years ago.

This time around, however, the series will be based on WarnerMedia’s streaming platform HBO Max, and according to what has been said so far, the return of the original protagonists does not seem to be contemplated (except for Kristen Bell who will return as the narrator of Gossip Girl).

But if you are a fan of the series created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, fear not, because the two will return as producers of the reboot, and they will not be the only ones: also on this occasion we will have the opportunity to see iconic outfits and the latest fashion thanks to Eric Daman, the Gossip Girl costume designer, which already promises as many style peaks.

“If you are a fan of the original show, I hope you can approach the reboot with an open mind, to watch its evolution.“Daman said to Variety’s microphones, addressing the show’s fanbase.”I think a lot of people, upon hearing the word ‘reboot’, thought they would see a ‘new Serena’, a ‘new Blair’, but they won’t. When I read the script … It’s something cool, and really smart. I said yes right away, because it brings you back to that world right away“.

And especially… “But if you want a more provocative answer, I’d tell you that everyone should watch it for the costumes!“.