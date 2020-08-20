check a first image, trailer coming in these hours?

Share it:

In addition to the likely introduction of Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian, the second season of the Disney show will show us the continuation of the protagonist's journey with Baby Yoda. According to a rumor there trailer release date it would now be imminent.

There are two months left until the debut of the next unpublished episodes and fans are eager to see the promotional material dedicated to the adventures of the two. According to what the LRM journalists say, the wait is almost over: the online newspaper claims that the first trailer will make its debut during the game between the Trail Blazers and the Lakers, which will be broadcast on ESPN today. Thursday 20 August at 3 am, Italian time, or during the rerun that will be available on ABC next Saturday 22 August at 2:30 am, again Italian time.

As you will remember, the first trailer of the series starring Pedro Pascal was shown for the first time on August 23, 2019, so many believe that over the weekend it will be broadcast on Disney-owned networks. Also at the bottom of the news you can find an unpublished image of the Mandalorian bounty hunter: as you can see his armor is slightly different from that worn for most of the episodes of the show, although for now we do not know yet if it is a ' official promotional image or not.

We just have to wait to find out when the first one will be shared on the internet Season 2 trailer, in the meantime we point out this interesting interview with one of the villains of The Mandalorian.