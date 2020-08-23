Entertainment

Checco Zalone, the Apulian comedian great guest at Imaginaction in Forlì

August 22, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
It will be held in the beautiful setting of Forlì from 27 to 29 August the 2020 edition of Imaginaction, officially known as The International Videoclip Festival, for the first time in its history inside a truly Guinness record-breaking drive-in with the beauty of 500 parking spaces available.

The “forum” for the event was set up with great commitment outside the city airport, so as to also allow the annual edition to be held in full Global Pandemic, respecting the rules of social distancing and prevention. Among the most important guests of the event there will also be Checco Zalone, in one of his first public appearances following the success of Tolo Tolo last January and the subsequent lockdown.

The Special Award will go to the Apulian comedian “Social Videoclip“for the videos of the song Immigrant e Herd immunity, works that – according to the evaluation commission – “for their cultural value they represent at high levels the Italian comedy in the art of the video clip, skilfully mixing intelligent comedy and social message“. A very particular recognition of his work, often much criticized for being a little out of trend and perhaps” pushed “, always on that invisible line between outrage and irony.

What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of the news.

