TV Shows

Chayanne's daughter proves she sings like angels

March 22, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Isadora, the daughter of the famous singer Chayanne, shows in a video that she posts on Instagram that she has a great voice and sings like angels.

Isadora Figueroa, daughter of Chayanne and who is 20 years old, falls in love with her fans on Instagram when she sing them accompanied by the piano (which she plays) Let it be, by The Beatles group.

Isadora is young, beautiful and undoubtedly talented, and although she does not dedicate herself professionally to singing, she has already shown that she has the stage and surely the necessary preparation to do so, if she wanted to.

For now, and after uploading that video to Instagram, Isadora, originally from Puerto Rico, receives "cheers" and good comments from Internet users, who let her know that she sings superbly well.

It may interest you: Danna García requires Ventaneando a public apology for misinforming her

READ:  Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 3: Release Date, Riverdale Crossover, Plot, Cast

Chayanne is a world-renowned artist and from him Isadora surely inherited his taste and love for art, so if he sets his mind to it, he would surely succeed like him.

Despite being at home, we can be united in other ways. Here I share a little piece of my heart, the music ”, Isadora writes in the title of the referred video.

. (tagsToTranslate) Chayanne (t) Instagram

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.