Chayanne's daughter proves she sings like angels

Isadora, the daughter of the famous singer Chayanne, shows in a video that she posts on Instagram that she has a great voice and sings like angels.

Isadora Figueroa, daughter of Chayanne and who is 20 years old, falls in love with her fans on Instagram when she sing them accompanied by the piano (which she plays) Let it be, by The Beatles group.

Isadora is young, beautiful and undoubtedly talented, and although she does not dedicate herself professionally to singing, she has already shown that she has the stage and surely the necessary preparation to do so, if she wanted to.

For now, and after uploading that video to Instagram, Isadora, originally from Puerto Rico, receives "cheers" and good comments from Internet users, who let her know that she sings superbly well.

Chayanne is a world-renowned artist and from him Isadora surely inherited his taste and love for art, so if he sets his mind to it, he would surely succeed like him.